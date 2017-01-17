Adams Rejoins Fedora's Coaching Staff
After a four-year absence, Deke Adams is returning to North Carolina as defensive line coach, according to multiple sources close to the situation. Adams, who coached under Larry Fedora for three years at Southern Miss before transitioning with the staff to Chapel Hill for the 2012 season, spent last fall as the defensive line coach at East Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|46 min
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|3 hr
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec '16
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC