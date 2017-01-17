Adams Rejoins Fedora's Coaching Staff

Adams Rejoins Fedora's Coaching Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scout.com

After a four-year absence, Deke Adams is returning to North Carolina as defensive line coach, according to multiple sources close to the situation. Adams, who coached under Larry Fedora for three years at Southern Miss before transitioning with the staff to Chapel Hill for the 2012 season, spent last fall as the defensive line coach at East Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 46 min fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? 3 hr Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec '16 Bob 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC