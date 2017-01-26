A - transformational' gift
Just yards from the epicenter of downtown Chapel Hill, the intersection of Franklin and Columbia streets, the Ackland Art Museum is surprisingly easy to miss amid the commercial bustle of Franklin and the sprawling UNC campus. It opened in September 1958 with a bequest two decades earlier from William Hayes Ackland, who, an inscription on his tomb in the museum says, "wanted the people of his native South to know and love the fine arts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|23 hr
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC