Winter Break Guide: 16 ways for families to stay busy
And, let's face it, once those Hatchimals are hatched, the cookies are eaten and the four walls of your house start getting very small, there will be a point when it's time to get out of the house. If you're looking for ways to entertain the kids - out-of-town guests - here are 16 ideas to keep everybody busy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Rape, satanic worship charged in Durham Dem. sc... (Jul '08)
|Nov 26
|Social Workers too
|118
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|tripling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC