White matter structure in the brain p...

White matter structure in the brain predicts cognitive function at ages 1 and 2

Monday Dec 19

This kind of new brain imaging study could help identify cognitive problems and psychiatric disorders very early and develop appropriate interventions IMAGE: John H. Gilmore, MD, is senior author of the study and director of the Early Brain Development Program in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School... view more CHAPEL HILL, NC - A new study led by UNC School of Medicine researchers concluded that patterns of white matter microstructure present at birth and that develop after birth predict the cognitive function of children at ages 1 and 2. "To our knowledge, this study is the first to measure and describe the development of white matter microstructure in children and its relationship to cognitive development from the time they are born until the age of 2 years," said John H. Gilmore, MD, senior author of the study and director of the Early Brain ... (more)

