UNC-CH: $81M asset loss for fiscal 2016
Chapel Hill, the university side of it at least, leaned a bit more heavily on state subsidies in fiscal 2015-16 as a bad year in the investment market took a chunk out of its overall revenue base, state audits show. An investment base that contributed $195.4 million to the campus' asset base the year before cost it nearly $51 million this time around, according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach
|Fri
|Bill
|2
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Rape, satanic worship charged in Durham Dem. sc... (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Social Workers too
|118
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC