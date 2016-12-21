UNC-CH: $81M asset loss for fiscal 2016

UNC-CH: $81M asset loss for fiscal 2016

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Chapel Hill, the university side of it at least, leaned a bit more heavily on state subsidies in fiscal 2015-16 as a bad year in the investment market took a chunk out of its overall revenue base, state audits show. An investment base that contributed $195.4 million to the campus' asset base the year before cost it nearly $51 million this time around, according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood's office.

Chapel Hill, NC

Comments made yesterday: 29,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,359

