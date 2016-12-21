Time capsule, - Liberty' documentary marked 2016 year in arts

Bernard Thomas Jessica Poole reacts as she plays "Mammal Music" sounds from the wild "Some are ambient like the ripple of a stream, some are rythmic like the splat of raindrops, and some are quick like a squeak of a mouse" during Moogfest 2016, in gallery 3 of the 21c Museum Hotel. Kaitlin McKeown Artist Jonathan Massullo of Raleigh stands on a lift to add details to a mural on an exterior wall of the Duke Arts Annex during "Mural Durham" on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.