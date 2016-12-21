Time capsule, - Liberty' documentary ...

Time capsule, - Liberty' documentary marked 2016 year in arts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Bernard Thomas Jessica Poole reacts as she plays "Mammal Music" sounds from the wild "Some are ambient like the ripple of a stream, some are rythmic like the splat of raindrops, and some are quick like a squeak of a mouse" during Moogfest 2016, in gallery 3 of the 21c Museum Hotel. Kaitlin McKeown Artist Jonathan Massullo of Raleigh stands on a lift to add details to a mural on an exterior wall of the Duke Arts Annex during "Mural Durham" on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach 10 hr Bill 2
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Dec 16 YoursTruly 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
Relationship goals Dec 12 Anonymous 2
News Rape, satanic worship charged in Durham Dem. sc... (Jul '08) Nov '16 Social Workers too 118
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC