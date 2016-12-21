Superior Court roundup: Drug slaying leads to other convictions
The investigation into a brutal suspected drug-cartel murder led Alamance County investigators to other cases, including Alejandro Gonzalez Curtidor's. Curtidor, 36, 222 Homestead Road, lot 7, Chapel Hill, pleaded guilty in Alamance County Superior Court to conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine and was sentenced to five years 10 months to seven years six months in prison.
