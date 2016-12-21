Local briefs, Dec. 20

Local briefs, Dec. 20

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Wednesday to vote on a new Superintendent. The board will meet in the auditorium of Smith Middle School at 6 p.m. The candidate is expected to be in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Dec 16 YoursTruly 2
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
Relationship goals Dec 12 Anonymous 2
News Rape, satanic worship charged in Durham Dem. sc... (Jul '08) Nov 26 Social Workers too 118
vote trump Nov '16 tripling 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,992

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC