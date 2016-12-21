Gallery: North Carolina 85, Northern ...

Gallery: North Carolina 85, Northern Iowa 42

North Carolina men's basketball defeats Northern Iowa 85-42 on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Kaitlin McKeown North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks dunks over Northern Iowa's Juwan McCloud during the second half of Wednesday's game at the Dean E. Smith Center.

