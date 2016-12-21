Folt: UNC strategy has to focus on public health

Chapel Hill's strategy for the next five to 10 years should among other things "take on the health of North Carolina," putting more work and resources into bridging the gaps in care that exist between the urban and rural parts of the state, Chancellor Carol Folt says. "We have the biomedical juggernaut, we're in the 100 counties already," Folt said recently as she briefed Faculty Council members on the administration's strategic-planning work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.