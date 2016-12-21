Flying high

Flying high

The indications of our area's dynamic growth pile one upon the other, the latest being the realization that a record number of passengers will have passed through Raleigh-Durham Airport by year's end. Nearly 11 million people are expected to have passed through the airport this year, easily exceeding the 10.4 million passengers the airport handled in 2000, The News and Observer reported Wednesday.

