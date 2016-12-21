Ex-security guard charged in East Chapel Hill High School student sex case
A former East Chapel Hill High School security guard has been charged with committing a sex act with a student. Randy Sam Bradford, 49, of Chapel Hill, was charged with felony sex act with a student after an incident was reported earlier this month at East Chapel Hill High School.
