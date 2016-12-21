Duke's asset values plunge in fiscal 2015-16
Duke University's bottom line took a $1 billion hit in fiscal 2015-16, thanks in part to a 2.6 percent loss in its long-term investment pool, according to its annual financial report. The university and its affiliated medical system nonetheless ended the year with nearly $12 billion in net assets, and from an operations standpoint ran $212.1 million in the black.
