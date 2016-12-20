Deal Done: Cyclists, business owners ...

Deal Done: Cyclists, business owners compromise

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Mostly continuous bicycle lanes and other striping changes are headed for Rosemary Street as early as this week after a compromise was reached between the bicycle and business communities Bicycle enthusiasts expressed their frustration that Rosemary Street -- after months of street improvements and repaving -- would not feature changes recommended by the town's Bicycle Plan. "Our expectation was at the end of the paving, there would be striping for bike lanes," said John Rees, president of the Bicycle Alliance of Chapel Hill.

