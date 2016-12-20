Currituck School News: Ag students first in tractor driving
Submitted photo Tyler Logan and Garland Ferebee, Currituck High School agriculture class students, have qualified for the state level truck and tractor competition in February. Two students in Currituck County High School's agriculture class will advance to state level competition after winning top awards at the Regional Federation truck and tractor competition in Edenton.
