CHCCS names Baldwin as new superintendent
At a special called meeting Wednesday night, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education voted to approve Pamela Baldwin as the district's new superintendent. During the search process, which was administered by the North Carolina School Boards Association, the CHCCS Board of Education carefully reviewed applications and supporting documentation from a diverse field of candidates.
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Rape, satanic worship charged in Durham Dem. sc... (Jul '08)
|Nov 26
|Social Workers too
|118
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|tripling
|1
