2016 countdown: No. 1: Hurricane Matthew floods western Craven County Updated at
Two hurricanes Isabel and Irene brought wind and flooding to Craven and Pamlico counties in the past 13 years, but whenever hurricanes in coastal N.C. are gauged,1999's monster Hurricane Floyd is the Big One. October's Hurricane Matthew was unpredictable, sliding west of its forecast, leaving many residents in western Craven County inland feeling Floyd-like flooding impact, while having minimal damage to the east, including Pamlico County.
