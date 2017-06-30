Self-inflicted gunshot during police welfare check July 4
In the early morning hours of July 4, two officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual residing in the 100 block of E. 16th Street. Upon arriving at the residence, a subject was located sitting on the back porch of the residence holding a handgun to his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$500 reward
|3 hr
|Pedestrian
|12
|Thieves bartering stolen goods for drugs.
|7 hr
|Meth Pets
|5
|Money
|8 hr
|Wont eat there no...
|7
|my loss
|Jul 3
|Medium
|2
|Ill pay for posters names
|Jul 2
|Wtf
|3
|Fort Scott Cinema
|Jul 2
|showtime
|4
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Jul 1
|just me
|49
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC