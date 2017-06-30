Self-inflicted gunshot during police ...

Self-inflicted gunshot during police welfare check July 4

In the early morning hours of July 4, two officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual residing in the 100 block of E. 16th Street. Upon arriving at the residence, a subject was located sitting on the back porch of the residence holding a handgun to his head.

