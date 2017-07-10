Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 2:58PM CDT expiring July 12 at 8:00PM ...

KSZ049-070>072-094>096-098>100-130100- /O.CON.KICT.HT.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170713T0100Z/ Saline-Greenwood-Woodson-Allen-Elk-Wilson-Neosho-Chautauqua- Montgomery-Labette- Including the cities of Salina, Eureka, Madison, Yates Center, Iola, Humboldt, Howard, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Chanute, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Coffeyville, Independence, and Parsons 258 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * Heat Indices...of 105 to 108 degrees are expected to persist through early this evening. * Impacts...Prolonged exposure to the heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.