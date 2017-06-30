Fourth of July activities may be post...

Fourth of July activities may be postponed

In case of inclement weather Tuesday evening, Chanute's Fourth of July celebration in Santa Fe Park will be held on Saturday. A breakfast Tuesday morning at the Chanute Masonic Lodge, 102 N. Highland will continue from 7 am to 11 am as scheduled.

