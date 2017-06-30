Fourth of July activities may be postponed
In case of inclement weather Tuesday evening, Chanute's Fourth of July celebration in Santa Fe Park will be held on Saturday. A breakfast Tuesday morning at the Chanute Masonic Lodge, 102 N. Highland will continue from 7 am to 11 am as scheduled.
