Education news

Pittsburg State University has released the Scholastic Honors for Spring of 2017. To qualify for Summa Cum Laude students must have between a 3.95 and a 4.0 GPA, Magna Cum Laude 3.9 to 3.9499, and Cum Laude 3.85 to 3.8999.

