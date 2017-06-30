Education news
Pittsburg State University has released the Scholastic Honors for Spring of 2017. To qualify for Summa Cum Laude students must have between a 3.95 and a 4.0 GPA, Magna Cum Laude 3.9 to 3.9499, and Cum Laude 3.85 to 3.8999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Scott Mercy
|3 hr
|frustrated
|53
|$500 reward
|4 hr
|UrDmiz
|15
|Chris Reddick (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Thatgirl09
|2
|john reed
|14 hr
|Thatgirl09
|2
|Money
|15 hr
|Jake
|8
|Abraham Moore (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|Thatgirl09
|24
|how did blake brock die? (Dec '16)
|16 hr
|Thatgirl09
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC