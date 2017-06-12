Young entrepreneurs to showcase businesses
Royster Middle School incoming eighth grader Morgan Babcock with some of her clothes pin products that will be for sale Friday in front of Playmakers. The students in the Biz Kids entrepreneurship class offered at Neosho County Community College come from Thayer, Iola, Royster Middle School and Chanute Christian Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House plans
|9 hr
|kcils
|1
|New Day!
|Mon
|Dude
|3
|Woman holding sign
|Sun
|Don
|5
|Mack houser
|Jun 9
|Justcurious
|1
|ccc
|Jun 9
|fortscottguy
|50
|Patti Sinclaire is at it again
|Jun 9
|Patti
|18
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Jun 9
|Jeff
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC