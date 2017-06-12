Wind culprit in Walmart outage

Wind culprit in Walmart outage

A windy weekend caused isolated sporadic electrical outages, but the city's utility director said only a few customers lost power. The biggest impact came when an outage hit two customers; one of those was Walmart, which had to shut down without the ability to use cash registers.

