Wind culprit in Walmart outage
A windy weekend caused isolated sporadic electrical outages, but the city's utility director said only a few customers lost power. The biggest impact came when an outage hit two customers; one of those was Walmart, which had to shut down without the ability to use cash registers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
