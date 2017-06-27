Verizon Ribbon Cutting
Ribbon cutting for the new Verizon store at 2611 S. Santa Fe was held Monday. The store is operated by Russell Cellular, Verizon authorized retailer, and was opened May 22. In front and center are Chanute Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Guiot, store manager Heather Schnichels, Russell Cellular District Sales Manager Taylor Belcher and Chanute Mayor Phil Chaney.
