The Governor's Own' band to perform here Tuesday

Chanute has been chosen to host the full Kansas National Guard concert band Tuesday, June 13 on the annual tour of the 35th Infantry Division Band. The mission of the Army National Guard Bands is to provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instill in soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of citizens, and promote national interests at home and abroad.

