State treasurer assists in returning unclaimed property
At left, Jim and Edna Morris, Chanute, inquire about unclaimed property during a visit by State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, far right.. In middle, Sharon Clelland, Chanute, waits her turn as State Director of ABLE Savings Program Tom Treacy checks the computer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman holding sign
|3 hr
|Cool Girl
|6
|Worthless moms
|11 hr
|Paula
|10
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Thu
|Taylor
|31
|$500 reward
|Thu
|Loving fort scott
|7
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|Thu
|ICU
|14
|Fort Scott Mercy
|Thu
|Loving fort scott
|50
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|Thu
|ICU
|78
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC