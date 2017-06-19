Sexual battery charges for Chanute 18...

Sexual battery charges for Chanute 18-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The complaint alleges that on or about June 9 Friend touched a person born in 1999 without consent, who was "overcome by force or fear," and that the touching was intended to sexually arouse or satisfy Friend or another person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$500 reward 6 hr Philadelphia 5
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 6 hr Death Row 29
Fort Scott Mercy 6 hr Just a guy 49
Ill pay for posters names 11 hr No more 1
Fast Food disfunction 11 hr Tired of fast food 6
Dad people who cant mind there own things 15 hr 8Queen8 9
Jessie Firestarter 20 hr the voice of reason 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC