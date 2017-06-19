Sexual battery charges for Chanute 18-year-old
The complaint alleges that on or about June 9 Friend touched a person born in 1999 without consent, who was "overcome by force or fear," and that the touching was intended to sexually arouse or satisfy Friend or another person.
