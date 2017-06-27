Save-A-Lot to close sometime next month
The Save-A-Lot grocery store in Chanute will close no later than July 15, the store manager said Tuesday. Manager Michelle Morales said the store owner, Ken Hutchins of Nevada, Mo., notified her by email Tuesday morning that the store would close.
