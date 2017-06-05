Relay for Life Survivors Dinner
Kendall Ruggles serves as master of ceremonies for the Neosho County Relay for Live Survivors Dinner Monday night at Chanute Elementary School. Ruggles and his wife, Gloria, are the co-chairs for the survivor dinner committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug bust on main street.
|9 hr
|Nowwhat
|3
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|Fkoff
|71
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|9 hr
|Fkoff
|16
|Jimmy Ames
|12 hr
|Jeff
|5
|ccc
|13 hr
|Why
|48
|Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Red
|14
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC