Reality Room offers virtual reality in Chanute

Thursday Jun 29

A new activity is available in Chanute with the opening of a virtual reality gaming business at the Reality Room. Jeff and Amanda Nickel opened the business in the old location of the Yard Sail at 1028 S. Santa Fe Suite A. The Reality Room uses HTC Vive headsets on the SteamVR system for PC virtual reality, connected to powerful computers built for gaming with current-model processors and video cards.

