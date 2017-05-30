Races set for 2017 election
Elections will be held this year for seats on the Chanute city commission, St. Paul and Erie city councils, and for St. Paul mayor after the candidate filing period closed Thursday. Challenger Bernard Neyer joined Jon Odell, Martha McCoy, Sam Budreau and Jacob T. LaRue to face incumbents Jim Chappell, Tim Egner and Randy Galemore on the Chanute commission.
