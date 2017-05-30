Races set for 2017 election

Races set for 2017 election

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Elections will be held this year for seats on the Chanute city commission, St. Paul and Erie city councils, and for St. Paul mayor after the candidate filing period closed Thursday. Challenger Bernard Neyer joined Jon Odell, Martha McCoy, Sam Budreau and Jacob T. LaRue to face incumbents Jim Chappell, Tim Egner and Randy Galemore on the Chanute commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figgins or Harkrader (Jun '16) 2 hr xxx 50
USD 484 mess 3 hr xxx 2
ccc 12 hr Plain Truth 46
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) 18 hr Steve 47
Community Christian Church (Feb '11) 23 hr Aaa 179
Kirstin Groves (Feb '16) Tue Citizen KS 20
Abraham Moore (Aug '14) May 30 ANGELIC MOORE 18
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC