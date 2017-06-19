One arrest in Chanute vending machine thefts
Bradley Davis, 22, Coffeyville, was charged June 20 with drug possession and June 21 with theft in two separate cases in Neosho County District Court. Davis was initially arrested Sunday after Chanute police were informed that he had been seen in the area of 14th and Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman holding sign
|3 hr
|Cool Girl
|6
|Worthless moms
|11 hr
|Paula
|10
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Thu
|Taylor
|31
|$500 reward
|Thu
|Loving fort scott
|7
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|Thu
|ICU
|14
|Fort Scott Mercy
|Thu
|Loving fort scott
|50
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|Thu
|ICU
|78
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC