New owners to make upgrades at car wash

KO Auto Wash of Yates Center has taken over the car wash in Chanute south of Pete's and north of Dollar General. Kyle Owens, who owns and operates the business alongside wife, Maggie Owens, and parents Scott and Jody Owens, said that extensive upgrades will be made to the buildings.

