New owners to make upgrades at car wash
KO Auto Wash of Yates Center has taken over the car wash in Chanute south of Pete's and north of Dollar General. Kyle Owens, who owns and operates the business alongside wife, Maggie Owens, and parents Scott and Jody Owens, said that extensive upgrades will be made to the buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Scott Cinema
|2 hr
|dont_break_the_law
|2
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|6 hr
|Taylor
|48
|Any places hiring?
|8 hr
|Bill Cosby
|3
|Fort Scott Mercy
|17 hr
|Jake
|52
|Fort scott is a disgrace
|Thu
|Say Whaaaat
|6
|Ill pay for posters names
|Thu
|Dumbass
|2
|Worthless moms
|Wed
|fortscottguy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC