March for Truth - an American issue'
Two Chanute residents, including Lisa Chauncey, above, joined others at the March for Truth event in Kansas City last weekend. Chauncey and Cindy Harrison of Chanute drove up and met with former Chanute residents now living in Kansas City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PJ Pearson
|5 hr
|Dude
|2
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|6 hr
|Dude
|3
|Drug bust on main street.
|7 hr
|Do understand
|9
|House plans
|Tue
|kcils
|1
|New Day!
|Jun 12
|Dude
|3
|Woman holding sign
|Jun 11
|Don
|5
|Mack houser
|Jun 9
|Justcurious
|1
