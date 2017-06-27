Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Chanute Tribune

The sounds of summer are set to the music of "Turkey in the Straw" played by a van slowly winding up and down neighborhood streets. "The song, to me, actually means money," driver Rusty Coleman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort scott is a disgrace 1 hr Jew yorker 2
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 2 hr You are right 39
Worthless moms 3 hr Quizno 15
Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15) 10 hr GoAway 14
Part time 19 hr Part time help 1
Jessie Firestarter Tue MBT 4
$500 reward Tue John once was a g... 8
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC