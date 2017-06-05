House passes school finance bill
The bill passed by the house is SB 19, a conference committee compromise between the Senate Substitute for HB 2186 and the HB 2410 school finance bills passed by the two chambers of the Kansas Legislature. The bill passed 67-55 in the house and was sent to the senate for a vote later Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Ames
|13 hr
|Neighbor
|4
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Nieghbor
|69
|Drug bust on main street.
|17 hr
|Nieghbor
|2
|Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11)
|17 hr
|Red
|14
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Red
|48
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Sun
|Bill
|13
|Carnival
|Sun
|Bill Cosby
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC