House passes school finance bill

The bill passed by the house is SB 19, a conference committee compromise between the Senate Substitute for HB 2186 and the HB 2410 school finance bills passed by the two chambers of the Kansas Legislature. The bill passed 67-55 in the house and was sent to the senate for a vote later Monday evening.

