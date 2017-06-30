History of Santa Fe Depot presented
The old Santa Fe railroad depot that houses the Chanute Public Library was once described as the prettiest depot in Kansas. It was also one of the first depots to focus on passenger comfort, as Jim Whaley explained in his Tuesday night presentation, "The Santa Fe Depot: A History."
