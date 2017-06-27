Going once...going twice...SOLD

Going once...going twice...SOLD

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Life-changing moments can come in many forms - such as a horrific accident that results in the loss of a limb. In July 2008, Humboldt native Ross Daniels was settling into a job as an electrician at a business in Goddard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 29 min You are right 39
Worthless moms 2 hr Quizno 15
Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15) 8 hr GoAway 14
Part time 17 hr Part time help 1
Jessie Firestarter 23 hr MBT 4
$500 reward Tue John once was a g... 8
Police search Jun 25 Joe Public 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC