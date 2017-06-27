G & W clarifies Save-A-Lot real estat...

G & W clarifies Save-A-Lot real estate purchase

A director of G & W Foods said they do not plan to move the Chanute store into the former Save-A-Lot building, but will be evaluating it. G & W Director of Operations Chris O'Hara said Wednesday that GW2, LLC, a properties portion of the business, purchased the Save-A-Lot real estate but G & W Foods did not purchase the inventory or business.

