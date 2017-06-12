CRDA reviews contract with city for T...

CRDA reviews contract with city for Total Image building purchase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The Chanute Regional Development Authority board reviewed a draft contract for the purchase of the Total Image building at its June regular meeting. The contract is to purchase the building at 1 W. Main from the city for $41,000, paid in monthly installments of $111.11, with the option to purchase 3 W. Main at no additional cost at any time during the period of the contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inbreeding 2 hr dont_break_the_law 2
Drug bust on main street. 5 hr Funnyish 10
huge white tubes 6 hr Bill Cosby 2
White trash 13 hr EasyLife 7
PJ Pearson Wed Your_Stupid 6
Dad people who cant mind there own things Wed Dude 5
House plans Jun 13 kcils 1
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC