CRDA reviews contract with city for Total Image building purchase
The Chanute Regional Development Authority board reviewed a draft contract for the purchase of the Total Image building at its June regular meeting. The contract is to purchase the building at 1 W. Main from the city for $41,000, paid in monthly installments of $111.11, with the option to purchase 3 W. Main at no additional cost at any time during the period of the contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbreeding
|2 hr
|dont_break_the_law
|2
|Drug bust on main street.
|5 hr
|Funnyish
|10
|huge white tubes
|6 hr
|Bill Cosby
|2
|White trash
|13 hr
|EasyLife
|7
|PJ Pearson
|Wed
|Your_Stupid
|6
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|Wed
|Dude
|5
|House plans
|Jun 13
|kcils
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC