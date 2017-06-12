CRC announces possibility of community health grant
Steve Slane, Chanute Recreation Commission executive director, told members of the CRC board at Thursday evening's meeting that Chanute is one of 16 finalists for the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Healthy Pathways grant, and has a 50-50 chance of receiving it. The eight grant recipients will be announced by the end of this month.vThe grant provides $100,000 the first year to establish and coordinate a program, and then $200,000 a year for the next two years to implement it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug bust on main street.
|54 min
|Funnyish
|10
|Inbreeding
|58 min
|Charmaine25
|1
|huge white tubes
|1 hr
|Bill Cosby
|2
|White trash
|9 hr
|EasyLife
|7
|PJ Pearson
|21 hr
|Your_Stupid
|6
|Dad people who cant mind there own things
|23 hr
|Dude
|5
|House plans
|Jun 13
|kcils
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC