CRC announces possibility of community health grant

1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Steve Slane, Chanute Recreation Commission executive director, told members of the CRC board at Thursday evening's meeting that Chanute is one of 16 finalists for the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Healthy Pathways grant, and has a 50-50 chance of receiving it. The eight grant recipients will be announced by the end of this month.vThe grant provides $100,000 the first year to establish and coordinate a program, and then $200,000 a year for the next two years to implement it.

