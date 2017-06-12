CRC announces possibility of community health grant

Steve Slane, Chanute Recreation Commission executive director, told members of the CRC board at Thursday evening's meeting that Chanute is one of 16 finalists for the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Healthy Pathways grant, and has a 50-50 chance of receiving it. The eight grant recipients will be announced by the end of this month.vThe grant provides $100,000 the first year to establish and coordinate a program, and then $200,000 a year for the next two years to implement it.

