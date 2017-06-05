County addresses teen party on rural ...

County addresses teen party on rural property

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Sheriff's deputies cited several minors from Parsons and Chanute on alcohol-related charges June 2 after the party on private property near Ness Road between 160th and 170th Roads. Friday morning, a property owner, who did not give permission for the party, met with the commission to discuss how to access her land without impeding law enforcement or having more trespassers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mack houser 3 hr Justcurious 1
ccc 3 hr fortscottguy 50
Patti Sinclaire is at it again 10 hr Patti 18
Jenna cowlishaw at it again 13 hr Jeff 17
Woman holding sign 13 hr Arawn 2
Neodesha Chamber of Commerece 14 hr Concerned 1
Drug bust on main street. Thu Fkoff 5
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC