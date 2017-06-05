Committee to improve South Plummer meets for first time
A committee to improve south Plummer Avenue held its first meeting Monday evening to handle the corridor's growing development. Officials agreed that the first step would be to do a traffic study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Ames
|18 hr
|Neighbor
|4
|Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Nieghbor
|69
|Drug bust on main street.
|22 hr
|Nieghbor
|2
|Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11)
|22 hr
|Red
|14
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Red
|48
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Sun
|Bill
|13
|Carnival
|Sun
|Bill Cosby
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC