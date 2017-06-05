City's Fourth celebration to be bigge...

City's Fourth celebration to be bigger, better

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Committee members raising money for Chanute's Fourth of July fireworks display have until the close of business Monday to reach this year's $15,000 goal. The 2017 show will already be the largest in a decade, after organizers passed last year's $12,000 goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Ames Mon Neighbor 4
Getting the meth dealers off the streets (Apr '13) Mon Nieghbor 69
Drug bust on main street. Mon Nieghbor 2
Pot Holes! City Is Busy! (Mar '11) Mon Red 14
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Mon Red 48
Jenna cowlishaw at it again Sun Bill 13
Carnival Sun Bill Cosby 11
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC