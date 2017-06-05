City's Fourth celebration to be bigger, better
Committee members raising money for Chanute's Fourth of July fireworks display have until the close of business Monday to reach this year's $15,000 goal. The 2017 show will already be the largest in a decade, after organizers passed last year's $12,000 goal.
