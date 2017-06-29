City to celebrate Fourth with Big Bang
Organizers hope to light up the sky Tuesday night with one of the biggest Fourth of July fireworks displays of the past decade. The show, up to 25 minutes in length, will be the climax of activities in Santa Fe Park including an antique car display, barbecue and a chance to dunk city officials.
