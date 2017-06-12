City OKs CRC plan for former pro shop

City OKs CRC plan for former pro shop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Chanute city commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Chanute Recreation Commission for them to use the former Safari Golf Course pro shop as a bicycle project instead of tearing it down. The agreement passed despite the dissension of Commissioner Jim Chappell during Monday evening's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Day! 7 hr Dude 3
Woman holding sign Sun Don 5
Jimmy Ames Jun 10 MykieTheWifeAndVi... 6
Mack houser Jun 9 Justcurious 1
ccc Jun 9 fortscottguy 50
Patti Sinclaire is at it again Jun 9 Patti 18
Jenna cowlishaw at it again Jun 9 Jeff 17
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC