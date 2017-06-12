City OKs CRC plan for former pro shop
Chanute city commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Chanute Recreation Commission for them to use the former Safari Golf Course pro shop as a bicycle project instead of tearing it down. The agreement passed despite the dissension of Commissioner Jim Chappell during Monday evening's meeting.
