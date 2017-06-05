City fireworks display reaches $15,00...

City fireworks display reaches $15,000 goal

Wednesday

Organizers reached their goal to raise funds for the one of the biggest Fourth of July fireworks displays Chanute has seen in the past decade. Now they are working towards making it one of the biggest celebrations in southeast Kansas.

