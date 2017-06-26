City eyes funds for water plant impro...

City eyes funds for water plant improvements

The commission approved two items, which were added to the city agenda Monday morning, to name the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission for administrative services and to set a public hearing for a loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The commission toured the current water plant earlier this year to discuss needed improvements.

