City eyes funds for water plant improvements
The commission approved two items, which were added to the city agenda Monday morning, to name the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission for administrative services and to set a public hearing for a loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The commission toured the current water plant earlier this year to discuss needed improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search
|Sun
|Joe Public
|1
|Town slut all banged up again (Jul '16)
|Sun
|justaguy
|6
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Sun
|Taylor
|33
|Woman holding sign
|Sun
|EasyLife
|8
|To the idiot with the small biting dog
|Sun
|No more
|4
|Heather Lafarge leaving Fort Scott?
|Jun 24
|Jack
|2
|PJ Pearson
|Jun 24
|Best man alive
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC