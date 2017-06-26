Chanute fireworks sales begin Saturday

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal's office, fireworks can be sold and shot from June 27 to July 5. But local jurisdictions can have more restrictive ordinances, and the City of Chanute allows the sale of fireworks beginning this Saturday through July 4 and firing only on July 4. The fire marshal's office reports that Kansas had 123 fireworks-related visits to emergency rooms in 2016, down from 137 in 2015.

