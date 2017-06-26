Chanute fireworks sales begin Saturday
According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal's office, fireworks can be sold and shot from June 27 to July 5. But local jurisdictions can have more restrictive ordinances, and the City of Chanute allows the sale of fireworks beginning this Saturday through July 4 and firing only on July 4. The fire marshal's office reports that Kansas had 123 fireworks-related visits to emergency rooms in 2016, down from 137 in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search
|21 hr
|Joe Public
|1
|Town slut all banged up again (Jul '16)
|Sun
|justaguy
|6
|Jenna cowlishaw at it again
|Sun
|Taylor
|33
|Woman holding sign
|Sun
|EasyLife
|8
|To the idiot with the small biting dog
|Sun
|No more
|4
|Heather Lafarge leaving Fort Scott?
|Jun 24
|Jack
|2
|PJ Pearson
|Jun 24
|Best man alive
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC