Cardboard replicas of farm equipment filling apartment

A Chanute retiree is returning to his childhood pastime and plans to build a complete farm in his living room. Gary Stangle, a Labette County native, lives at the Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute and makes cardboard replicas of farm equipment.

